The Arizona Wildcats have hired Armond Hawkins, who holds deep ties in the Southern California area, as the program's assistant director of recruiting and defensive analyst.

Hawkins posted the decision to join the UA staff on his Twitter account Friday afternoon.

The 28-year-old Hawkins comes to Arizona after one season as the Colorado Buffaloes' assistant director of high school relations; he tweeted on Monday his farewell to CU.

Hawkins, a Rancho Cucamonga, California native, played defensive back for the Idaho Vandals, where he started 18 games and logged 129 career tackles, two interceptions, nine pass breakups, five fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles. After graduating from Idaho in 2017, Hawkins became the director of high school relations at USC during the 2020 and '21 seasons.