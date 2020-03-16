Arizona Wildcats hire former USC assistant Greg Burns as defensive backs coach

The Arizona Wildcats have named longtime Pac-12 assistant Greg Burns as their new defensive backs coach.

Burns coached last season at USC, where he also was the secondary coach from 2002-05. The Trojans won the national championship in 2003 and ’04.

“We are obviously in a very unique time, and the importance of surrounding ourselves with men such as Greg is crucial in the development of our student-athletes on and off the field,” UA coach Kevin Sumlin said in a news release. “He brings more than 20 years of experience coaching in the secondary with a successful track record in recruiting and development.

“His Pac-12 experience, professionalism and passion for the game will be a great addition to our staff. He is more than qualified to help lead our student-athletes.”

Like the rest of the sports world, Arizona football is on hiatus until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic. The team began spring football March 2 and completed four practices before taking last week off for spring break. During that time the NCAA and the Pac-12 shut down all sports indefinitely.

Burns officially joined the program on March 9 and already has begun his responsibilities to the extent that he can.