The Arizona Wildcats have hired John Richardson as their next cornerbacks coach, according to reports.

Richardson replaces veteran DB coach DeWayne Walker, who left the program last month.

Richardson, a Compton, California, native, last coached for Washington State in 2021, when he was the cornerbacks coach and recruiting coordinator for the Cougars under Nick Rolovich. Current Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura played for the Cougars at that time.

Rolovich was fired for refusing to comply with the state of Washington's COVID vaccine mandate. Richardson was among the assistant coaches who also were dismissed for that reason.

During his two abbreviated seasons at Washington State, Richardson mentored cornerback Jaylen Watson, who was an All-Pac-12 honorable-mention selection. Watson has been a regular contributor as a rookie for the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs.

Before his time at WSU, Richardson was the cornerbacks coach for Wyoming under Craig Bohl, whom Richardson followed to Laramie after multiple seasons at FCS power North Dakota State. In 2019, Wyoming finished sixth in FBS in red-zone defense and 11th in scoring defense. Richardson helped the Cowboys win the Arizona Bowl in Tucson during the 2019 season.

During Richardson's time at NDSU, the Bison led the nation in scoring defense for three straight seasons, surrendering an average of 11.8 points per game in that span. North Dakota State won three straight FCS national titles with Richardson on staff. Richardson's pupils included Marcus Williams, a consensus first-team All-American.

Richardson also played cornerback at North Dakota State and was a two-year starter for the Bison in 2007 and '08 after starring at Mt. San Antonio College in California.

Richardson takes over an Arizona cornerback unit that returns veterans Treydan Stukes and Isaiah Rutherford, along with rising second-year players Ephesians Prysock and Tacario Davis.

Arizona also recently added Duane Akina to the staff as a defensive analyst and assistant DB coach.