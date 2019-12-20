Arizona Wildcats hire Paul Rhoads as new defensive coordinator
Paul Rhoads talks to reporters shortly after being introduced as the University of Arizona football's new defensive coordinator, Tucson, Ariz., December 20, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats have found their new defensive coordinator. 

Paul Rhoads, a former head coach at Iowa State who spent the last two seasons as a defensive assistant at UCLA, was named to the post on Friday afternoon. He succeeds Marcel Yates, whom head coach Kevin Sumlin fired Oct. 27, the day after a 41-31 loss at Stanford — the third straight game in which Arizona allowed 41 or more points. Chuck Cecil finished the season as Arizona's defensive coordinator; it's unclear whether he'll return to an on-field coaching role. 

Sumlin called Rhoads "a man of personal and professional integrity."

"He brings to Arizona a history of proven success as a leader and teacher who will bring a focus on relationships, communication and fundamentals," Sumlin said. "I look forward to working with Paul as we continue to position our program for future success." 

FILE - In this April 18, 2009, file photo, Iowa State coach Paul Rhoads looks on during his team's annual spring football game in Ames, Iowa. Six days after he was fired, Rhoads will coach the Cyclones on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2015, at West Virginia before saying goodbye to the school where he has compiled a 32-54 record since 2009. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Rhoads coached at Iowa State from 2009-15, going 32-55. He spent the next two years at Arkansas, serving as defensive coordinator and then interim head coach after Bret Bielema was fired in 2017. Rhoads joined Chip Kelly's UCLA staff in 2018, serving as the Bruins' defensive backs coach. 

Rhoads, 52, has also served as the defensive coordinator at Pitt and Auburn. 

"I can't begin to express how excited and grateful I am to have the opportunity to work alongside Coach Sumlin and the rest of the Arizona Football Family," Rhoads said in a news release. "I look forward to getting to know our student-athletes and getting to work on putting them in a position to be successful at a high level. (My wife) Vickie and I are thrilled to be able to become a part of the University of Arizona and Tucson community." 

Yates was in his fourth season as defensive coordinator. He was one of two assistants Sumlin elected to retain after becoming the head coach in January 2018. The two previously had worked together at Texas A&M.

Iowa State head coach Paul Rhoads stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Arizona never ranked higher than ninth in the Pac-12 in points allowed or total defense during Yates’ tenure. The Wildcats rank last in the league in both categories entering bowl season.

Cecil served as interim coordinator over the final four games. After an awful performance vs. Oregon State, the defense showed signs of progress over the final three games, especially in the season-ending 24-14 loss at Arizona State. Cecil did not recruit for the Wildcats following the season, however, indicating he was not being considered for the full-time role. 

