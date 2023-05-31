As is customary, the Arizona Wildcats will open the 2023 football season under the lights.
Arizona will face NAU at 7 p.m. in the Sept. 2 season opener at Arizona Stadium. The game will air on Pac-12 Networks.
The Wildcats head to Starkville, Mississippi, the following week to take on Mississippi State. The game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. Arizona time (6:30 local) and will air on the SEC Network. The Bulldogs defeated the Wildcats 39-17 last season in Tucson.
Arizona finishes the non-conference portion of its schedule on Sept. 16 at home vs. UTEP. That game will kick off at 8 p.m. and also air on Pac-12 Networks.
As part of the early-season college football schedules released Wednesday, the Arizona-USC game on Oct. 7 in Los Angeles was assigned to an ESPN platform. The specifics of that game, and the rest of the Wildcats' schedule, will be revealed during the season.
People are also reading…
Arizona finished 5-7 last season, its second under Jedd Fisch. That represented a four-win improvement from Fisch's first season.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter: @michaeljlev