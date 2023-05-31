As is customary, the Arizona Wildcats will open the 2023 football season under the lights.

Arizona will face NAU at 7 p.m. in the Sept. 2 season opener at Arizona Stadium. The game will air on Pac-12 Networks.

The Wildcats head to Starkville, Mississippi, the following week to take on Mississippi State. The game will kick off at 4:30 p.m. Arizona time (6:30 local) and will air on the SEC Network. The Bulldogs defeated the Wildcats 39-17 last season in Tucson.

Arizona finishes the non-conference portion of its schedule on Sept. 16 at home vs. UTEP. That game will kick off at 8 p.m. and also air on Pac-12 Networks.

As part of the early-season college football schedules released Wednesday, the Arizona-USC game on Oct. 7 in Los Angeles was assigned to an ESPN platform. The specifics of that game, and the rest of the Wildcats' schedule, will be revealed during the season.