Arizona Wildcats hope roster turnover will lead to turnaround on field

The Wildcats will have a different quarterback as well. Or quarterbacks.

Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer will both play in the Wildcats’ Sept. 4 opener against BYU, with Cruz earning the nod for Arizona’s first drive. The two emerged from a three-way battle, edging South Florida transfer Jordan McCloud. Cruz came to Arizona from Washington State, where he spent two seasons and appeared in one game. He attended Casteel High School in Queen Creek and offers ideal measurables (6-5, 227) and a strong arm. Holding the ball too long has been a problem at times during practice.

Plummer unexpectedly appeared in three games as a freshman last season, including one start, after Grant Gunnell was injured.

As much as Fisch would like to chuck the ball around, expect him to lean heavily on the ground game. Arizona has a deep collection of capable running backs led by third-year sophomore Michael Wiley, who has added strength since averaging 7.1 yards on 31 carries last season. Wiley is expected to share time with transfer Drake Anderson, a speedy, shifty back runner who rushed for 926 yards in three seasons at Northwestern; and freshman Stevie Rocker Jr., the Canyon del Oro High School product who has impressed since enrolling in spring. Veteran Bam Smith and youngster Jalen John are also capable of stepping in and producing.