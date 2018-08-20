The Arizona Wildcats aren’t a Top 25 team to open the season, but they’re close.
Arizona was among the “others receiving votes” in the first Associated Press Top 25 of 2018, released Monday morning.
The Wildcats earned 28 points, placing them 31st in the annual media poll.
(Note: I am a voter in the poll, and I did not place Arizona in the Top 25. I initially had the Wildcats at No. 24 but took them out over concerns about the offensive line.)
Defending national champion Alabama is No. 1 in the preseason poll for the third straight season. The Crimson Tide is followed by Clemson, Georgia and Wisconsin.
Washington is the highest-rated Pac-12 team at No. 6. Three other league teams made the initial Top 25: Stanford (No. 13), USC (15) and Oregon (24).
Utah also was among the others receiving votes, checking in at No. 28.
For complete AP poll results, click here.