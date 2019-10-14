Arizona Wildcats placekicker Lucas Havrisik has been named the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week.
Havrisik, a junior, made a pair of field goals – including a 50-yarder – in as many tries in Arizona’s 51-27 loss to Washington last week. He also made all three of his extra-point attempts and booted all five of his kickoffs for touchbacks.
Havrisik is one of only nine kickers in the nation to have made two field goals from 50-plus yards this season. He is the first UA kicker to do so since Matt Peyton in 1996.
Havrisik’s touchback rate of 84.21% ranks fifth in the country.
Havrisik is the second Arizona player to win one of the conference’s weekly awards this season. Freshman quarterback Grant Gunnell was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after the UCLA game.