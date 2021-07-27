Arizona Wildcats kicker Lucas Havrisik named to preseason All-Pac-12 team

Arizona's one representative on the preseason All-Pac-12 team is kicker Lucas Havrisik, it was announced moments before Pac-12 media day Tuesday morning.
The fifth-year senior was named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team as a place kicker.
Former Wildcat Nate Eldridge, now the starting center for the Oregon State Beavers, also earned Second Team All-Pac-12 honors.
In 42 games between 2017-20, Havrisik made 25 of 39 field-goal attempts, including a career-long 57-yard field goal.
Here's a complete look at the All-Pac-12 team:
First Team Offense
QB Kedon Slovis, USC
RB Jarek Broussard, Colorado
WR Drake London, USC
WR Kyle Phillips, UCLA
TE Cade Otton, Washington
OL Jaxson Kirkland, Washington
OL Abraham Lucas, Washington State
OL Dohnovan West, Arizona State
OL Nick Ford, Utah
OL Alex Forsyth, Oregon
Second Team Offense
QB Jayden Daniels, Arizona State
RB CJ Verdell, Oregon
RB Rachaad White, Arizona State
WR Johnny Johnson III, Oregon
WR Britain Covey, Utah
TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA
OL Nathan Eldridge, Oregon State
OL Sataoa Laumeau, Utah
OL Michael Saffell, California
OL Kellen Diesch, Arizona State
OL Sean Rhyan, UCLA
First Team Defense
DL Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
DL Mika Tafua, Utah
DL Thomas Booker, Stanford
DL Jermayne Lole, Arizona State
LB Devin Lloyd, Utah
LB Drake Jackson, USC
LB Nate Landman, Colorado
DB Mykael Wright, Oregon
DB Trent McDuffie, Washington
DB Chase Lucas, Arizona State
DB Chris Steele, USC
Second Team Defense
DL Tyler Johnson, Arizona State
DL Nick Figueroa, USC
DL Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
DL Terrance Lang, Colorado
LB Noah Sewell, Oregon
LB Edefan Ulofoshio, Washington
LB Avery Roberts, Oregon State
DB Isaiah Pola-Mao, USC
DB Mekhi Blackmon, Colorado
DB Evan Fields, Arizona State
DB Verone McKinley III, Oregon
First Team Specialists
K Jadon Redding, Utah
P Michael Turk, Arizona State
AP Thomas Booker, Stanford
RS Britain Covey, Utah
Second Team Specialists
K Lucas Havrisik, Arizona
P Ben Griffiths, USC
AP D.J. Taylor, Arizona State
RS D.J. Taylor, Arizona State
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports