Arizona Wildcats kicker Lucas Havrisik named to preseason All-Pac-12 team
editor's pick

092919-spt-ua fb main-p28.jpg

Arizona place kicker Lucas Havrisik (43) gestures skywards after hitting a field goal against UCLA in the second quarter of their Pac-12 football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 28, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona's one representative on the preseason All-Pac-12 team is kicker Lucas Havrisik, it was announced moments before Pac-12 media day Tuesday morning. 

The fifth-year senior was named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team as a place kicker. 

Former Wildcat Nate Eldridge, now the starting center for the Oregon State Beavers, also earned Second Team All-Pac-12 honors. 

In 42 games between 2017-20, Havrisik made 25 of 39 field-goal attempts, including a career-long 57-yard field goal. 

Here's a complete look at the All-Pac-12 team: 

First Team Offense

QB Kedon Slovis, USC

RB Jarek Broussard, Colorado

WR Drake London, USC

WR Kyle Phillips, UCLA

TE Cade Otton, Washington

OL Jaxson Kirkland, Washington

OL Abraham Lucas, Washington State

OL Dohnovan West, Arizona State

OL Nick Ford, Utah

OL Alex Forsyth, Oregon

Second Team Offense

QB Jayden Daniels, Arizona State

RB CJ Verdell, Oregon

RB Rachaad White, Arizona State

WR Johnny Johnson III, Oregon

WR Britain Covey, Utah

TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA

OL Nathan Eldridge, Oregon State

OL Sataoa Laumeau, Utah

OL Michael Saffell, California

OL Kellen Diesch, Arizona State

OL Sean Rhyan, UCLA

First Team Defense

DL Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

DL Mika Tafua, Utah

DL Thomas Booker, Stanford

DL Jermayne Lole, Arizona State

LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

LB Drake Jackson, USC

LB Nate Landman, Colorado

DB Mykael Wright, Oregon

DB Trent McDuffie, Washington

DB Chase Lucas, Arizona State

DB Chris Steele, USC

Second Team Defense

DL Tyler Johnson, Arizona State

DL Nick Figueroa, USC

DL Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

DL Terrance Lang, Colorado

LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

LB Edefan Ulofoshio, Washington

LB Avery Roberts, Oregon State

DB Isaiah Pola-Mao, USC

DB Mekhi Blackmon, Colorado

DB Evan Fields, Arizona State

DB Verone McKinley III, Oregon

First Team Specialists

K Jadon Redding, Utah

P Michael Turk, Arizona State

AP Thomas Booker, Stanford

RS Britain Covey, Utah

Second Team Specialists

K Lucas Havrisik, Arizona

P Ben Griffiths, USC

AP D.J. Taylor, Arizona State

RS D.J. Taylor, Arizona State

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

