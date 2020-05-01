Arizona Wildcats' lack of commitments in 2021 recruiting class shouldn't be cause for alarm

How does this cycle compare to previous ones under Sumlin? Last year, Arizona secured its first commitment on Jan. 30, from quarterback Will Plummer. The second came from cornerback Khary Crump Jr., who committed on April 13 – the day of the UA’s spring game.

Arizona didn’t have a spring game this year; its final 11 practices were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The UA is hardly unique in that regard; spring sports were wiped out across the nation, and in-person recruiting was suspended.

That hasn’t stopped other schools from procuring commitments. Thirteen schools already have reached double figures, led by Ohio State with 17.

If anything, Arizona is operating at its usual deliberate pace despite the unusual circumstances. The Wildcats didn’t get their third commitment last year until June. They still ended up with a nearly full class (23 and counting).

The previous year, when Sumlin arrived in mid-January and spent much of that spring assembling his staff and getting acclimated, Arizona landed its first commitment on April 15. It came from cornerback Logan Wilson – who decommitted about two months later.