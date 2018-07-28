NEW Arizona Wildcats football recruiting logo Sumlin UA

The Arizona Wildcats received another prospect for the 2019 class with three-star cornerback Maurice Gaines Jr. committing to UA on Saturday.

Gaines selected the Wildcats over Florida Atlantic, Indiana, Oregon State, Nevada, Hawaii and Fresno State. Per 247Sports, Gaines is ranked as the No. 111 cornerback nationally.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Gaines from Oakdale, Connecticut, becomes Arizona's 10th commit to the 2019 class and the first cornerback. He was the second commitment for UA on Saturday and after Samoan safety Eddie Siaumau tweeted his commitment earlier in the day.

Gaines is UA's third-highest ranked recruit, just behind outside linebacker Kwabena Watson and Houston quarterback Grant Gunnell. 

Here are highlights from Gaines' Hudl profile page:

Award-winning sports journalist, University of Arizona graduate and Tucson native. 

Sports producer

Justin Spears is an award-winning sports journalist and Tucson native.