The Arizona Wildcats received a commitment one hour after its highest-rated prospect decommitted from the 2020 recruiting class. On Sunday, three-star Florida wide receiver Majon Wright pledged to the UA over South Florida, Florida International, UCF, Tennessee, Louisville and FAU among other schools. 

The 6-foot-3-inch, 200-pound Wright is from Fort Lauderdale and was teammates with current UA offensive lineman Jamari Williams at Cardinal Gibbons High School. Wright was in Tucson over the weekend for an official visit. 

Wright's commitment brings Arizona's commit total to 14 for the 2020 class after three-star Texas tight end Drake Dabney opened up his recruitment on Sunday.

UA senior director of recruiting and high school relations Cody Moore told the Star Arizona could take up to 25 players for 2020, which most likely won't be complete until the spring signing period. 

Arizona's highest-rated commits for 2020 are Seattle-area cornerback Alphonse Oywak, Oregon-based running back Jalen John, Florence defensive end Regen Terry and Gilbert quarterback Will Plummer. 

Early signing period is set for Wednesday, Dec. 18. 

Here are highlights of Wright from his senior season: 

