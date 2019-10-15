Arizona landed commitments from two recruits for the 2020 class in three days. The most recent one currently plays over 5,000 miles away from the UA campus. On Tuesday, Germany wide receiver Roberto Miranda committed to the Wildcats over Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina and Eastern Michigan.
Glad to be a Wildcat! "BEAR DOWN" 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NbGhFUHHQT— Roberto Miranda (@Roberto47970044) October 15, 2019
Miranda is a 6-foot-3-inch, 225-pound tight end and recently visited Arizona last weekend when the Wildcats played Washington. This year, he's playing for the Berlin Rebels of the German Football League. Miranda also plays quarterback for Berlin. He's rated as the No. 73 tight end for 2020, per 247Sports.com's rankings.
Louisiana linebacker Jabar Triplett announced his commitment to Arizona Sunday afternoon. The Wildcats now have 13 commits for the 2020 recruiting class, including eight offensive players. Arizona's wide receiver and tight end commits for 2020 are Phoenix-area standout Dyelan Miller from Centennial High School and Texas tight end Drake Dabney.
Here are highlights of Miranda in the German Football League: