Arizona is expected to sign three-star Houston quarterback Grant Gunnell during the early signing period and it appears he's bringing his St. Pius X teammate Jalen Curry with him. Curry committed to the UA on his Instagram page Wednesday afternoon.
Curry, a four-star wide receiver, selected the Wildcats over Penn State, Miami, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Ohio State and several other top Division I programs.
The 6-foot-3, 208-pound Curry as the 25th-best wide receiver, per 247Sports.com and the 183rd-best prospect for the class of 2019.
At St. Pius X, Gunnell and Curry connected for 1,946 yards in two seasons. For more updates on Arizona's early signing period, click here.
