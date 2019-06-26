For the third time in less than a week, Kevin Sumlin's 2020 recruiting class adds another prospect. On Wednesday, the Arizona Wildcats landed three-star tight end Drake Dabney from Cypress, Texas.
Dabney posted his commitment on Twitter and selected the UA over South Carolina, Purdue, TCU, Iowa State, ASU, Vanderbilt, Utah, Rice, Southern Miss, Cal and Houston among other schools. He's listed as the 28th-best tight end nationally, per 247 Sports' rankings.
Thank God, he gave me a shot.100% COMMITTED #BearDown #BlockA20 pic.twitter.com/RMOEMmvz7k— Drake Dabney (@DabneyDrake09) June 26, 2019
The 6-foot-5, 229-pound Dabney becomes Arizona's seventh commit for 2020. Dabney's commitment also marks the fifth recruit to verbally pledge to the Wildcats in June. On Tuesday, Arizona landed three-star Florida tackle Woody Jean while three-star Texas defensive end Robert Wooten committed on Sunday. Three-star offensive linemen Cedric Melton (Houston) and Josh Baker (Missouri) were the other two June commits. Three-star Gilbert High School quarterback Will Pummer and California cornerback Khary Crump make up the rest of the UA's 2020 class.
Here are Dabney's highlights from his junior season at Cypress Ranch High School: