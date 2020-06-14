Arizona Wildcats land 3-star athlete Cole Batson for 2021

Arizona received its second commitment in June after three-star athlete Cole Batson selected the Wildcats over Washington State, San Diego State, Maryland Air Force, Boston College, Colorado State, Fresno State and UNLV, among others.
The 6-foot-4-inch, 190-pound Batson, who is entering his senior year at San Clemente High School in Southern California, announced his commitment on Twitter Sunday morning.
Wildcat Nation...I’m COMMITTED #BearDown🐻 pic.twitter.com/T2pmMA7KIB— Cole Batson (@ColeBatson1) June 14, 2020
Batson is rated as the 83rd-best athlete of the 2021 recruiting cycle, per 247Sports. Batson is listed as a safety on Rivals.com, which has been a point of emphasis for the coaching staff after the position was depleted in the offseason.
Batson joined San Francisco defensive tackle Evan Branch-Haynes as UA commits in June.
In total, the Wildcats have five commits for 2021:
- Three-star linebacker-safety hybrid Jackson Bailey (Red Oak, Texas)
- Three-star linebacker-safety hybrid Kolbe Cage (New Orleans)
- Three-star athlete Cole Batson (San Clemente, Calif.)
- Three-star center JT Hand (Mission Viejo, Calif.)
- Three-star defensive tackle Evan Branch-Haynes (San Francisco)
