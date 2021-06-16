 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats land 3-star Dallas CB Kyron Chambers for 2022

Arizona Wildcats land 3-star Dallas CB Kyron Chambers for 2022

Arizona landed a commitment from 2022 Dallas cornerback Kyron Chambers Wednesday evening. 

 (Kyron Chambers / Twitter)

After two weeks of hosting recruits following the NCAA recruiting dead period ending on June 1, the Arizona Wildcats added to its 2022 class on Wednesday, when three-star Dallas cornerback Kyron Chambers committed to the UA. 

Chambers, a 6-foot, 195-pound South Oak Cliff High School product, pledged to Arizona over Indiana, Arizona State, Cal, Cincinnati, South Carolina, Georgia Tech and San Diego State, among others. Chambers recently visited the UA between June 4-6. 

Chambers is the second defensive back commit in Arizona's 2022 recruiting class, joining Long Beach, California cornerback Tacario Davis. Other defensive recruits in Arizona's class include defensive lineman Jermaine Wiggins Jr. and Scottsdale Saguaro edge rusher Tristan Monday. 

Arizona has seven commits in its '22 recruiting class. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

