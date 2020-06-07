You are the owner of this article.
Arizona Wildcats land 3-star DT Evan Branch-Haynes for 2021

(Evan Branch-Haynes / Twitter)

Last week, Arizona landed its first offensive lineman for the Wildcats' 2021 recruiting class. On Sunday, UA picked up its first defensive lineman for '21 when three-star Evan Branch-Haynes announced his commitment to Arizona over Montana, Idaho and Stetson via Twitter. 

The 6-foot-2-inch, 270-pound Branch-Haynes is rated as the 109th-best defensive tackle in '21, per 247Sports. 

A native of San Francisco, Branch-Haynes received an offer from Arizona on May 1. 

Branch-Haynes is the fourth commit in Arizona's 2021 recruiting class, joining three-star offensive lineman JT Hand (Mission Viejo, California) and three-star outside linebacker-safety hybrids Kolbe Cage (New Orleans) and Jackson Bailey (Red Oak, Texas). 

Here are highlights of Branch-Haynes from his junior season at Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep: 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

