Arizona Wildcats land 3-star in-state tight end Tyler Powell for 2022

Brophy becomes the latest notable Arizona high school football program to have a player join the UA's 2022 class since the hiring of Jedd Fisch and company. The Wildcats also have commitments from outside linebacker Tristan Monday (Scottsdale Saguaro), offensive lineman Grayson Stovall (Chandler Hamilton), defensive end Russell Davis II (Chandler Hamilton) and defensive tackle Isaiah Johnson (Chandler).