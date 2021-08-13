 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats land 3-star in-state tight end Tyler Powell for 2022
editor's pick

Arizona Wildcats land 3-star in-state tight end Tyler Powell for 2022

Tyler Powell, a tight end at Phoenix Brophy Prep, committed to the Arizona Wildcats on Friday. 

 (Twitter / Tyler Powell)

One of the top in-state tight ends has committed to the Arizona Wildcats' 2022 football recruiting class. 

Tyler Powell, a 6-foot-7, 240-pound standout at Phoenix Brophy College Prep, pledged to the UA Friday afternoon. Powell selected the Wildcats over Auburn, UCLA, Arizona State, Florida State and Iowa State, among others. 

Brophy becomes the latest notable Arizona high school football program to have a player join the UA's 2022 class since the hiring of Jedd Fisch and company. The Wildcats also have commitments from outside linebacker Tristan Monday (Scottsdale Saguaro), offensive lineman Grayson Stovall (Chandler Hamilton), defensive end Russell Davis II (Chandler Hamilton) and defensive tackle Isaiah Johnson (Chandler). 

Powell joins four-star prospect Keyan Burnett, Arizona's highest-rated commit, as members of the Wildcats' '22 class. 

Arizona has 14 commits for 2022. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News