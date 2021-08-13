Arizona Wildcats land 3-star in-state tight end Tyler Powell for 2022

One of the top in-state tight ends has committed to the Arizona Wildcats' 2022 football recruiting class.
Tyler Powell, a 6-foot-7, 240-pound standout at Phoenix Brophy College Prep, pledged to the UA Friday afternoon. Powell selected the Wildcats over Auburn, UCLA, Arizona State, Florida State and Iowa State, among others.
💯COMMITTED‼️🐻⬇️ #BST #ItsPersonal #BearDown #TwentyTucson @CoachPaopao @CoachJeddFisch @ArizonaFBall @jason247scout @BCP_CoachEJ pic.twitter.com/HIJ1hVGNDu— Tyler Powell (@TylerPowellbcp) August 13, 2021
Brophy becomes the latest notable Arizona high school football program to have a player join the UA's 2022 class since the hiring of Jedd Fisch and company. The Wildcats also have commitments from outside linebacker Tristan Monday (Scottsdale Saguaro), offensive lineman Grayson Stovall (Chandler Hamilton), defensive end Russell Davis II (Chandler Hamilton) and defensive tackle Isaiah Johnson (Chandler).
Powell joins four-star prospect Keyan Burnett, Arizona's highest-rated commit, as members of the Wildcats' '22 class.
Arizona has 14 commits for 2022.
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports