Arizona Wildcats land 3-star Massachusetts LB Tyler Martin

Arizona Wildcats picked up a commitment from three-star Massachusetts linebacker Tyler Martin on Thursday. 

 (Twitter / Arizona Athletics)

Tyler Martin, a three-star linebacker from Acton, Massachusetts, verbally committed to the Arizona Wildcats' 2022 football recruiting class via Twitter Thursday afternoon. 

The 6-foot-3, 238-pound Martin, a senior at Buckingham Browne and Nichols School, selected the UA over Nebraska, Michigan, Arkansas, Virginia and Vanderbilt, among others. Rivals.com lists Martin as a four-star prospect; 247Sports rates Martin as a three-star recruit and the 51st-best linebacker prospect in '22. 

Martin is the third linebacker committed to the UA, along with four-star outside linebacker Sterling Lane and Scottsdale edge rusher Tristan Monday, but Martin is the first inside linebacker to pledge to the Wildcats' upcoming recruiting class. 

Arizona has 16 commits for its 2022 recruiting class. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

