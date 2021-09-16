Arizona Wildcats land 3-star Massachusetts LB Tyler Martin

Tyler Martin, a three-star linebacker from Acton, Massachusetts, verbally committed to the Arizona Wildcats' 2022 football recruiting class via Twitter Thursday afternoon.
The 6-foot-3, 238-pound Martin, a senior at Buckingham Browne and Nichols School, selected the UA over Nebraska, Michigan, Arkansas, Virginia and Vanderbilt, among others. Rivals.com lists Martin as a four-star prospect; 247Sports rates Martin as a three-star recruit and the 51st-best linebacker prospect in '22.
🔴COMMITTED🔵 #ItsPersonal #DesertRising #TwentyTucson @CoachJeddFisch @FBCoachDBrown @AaronVanHorn11 @CoachPart @MDohertyFB @Coach_Willey_FB pic.twitter.com/xhYn9Git6N— Tyler Martin (@tylermartin5bbn) September 16, 2021
Martin is the third linebacker committed to the UA, along with four-star outside linebacker Sterling Lane and Scottsdale edge rusher Tristan Monday, but Martin is the first inside linebacker to pledge to the Wildcats' upcoming recruiting class.
Arizona has 16 commits for its 2022 recruiting class.
