Arizona Wildcats land 3-star offensive tackle Jaxon McBride for 2021

Arizona Wildcats landed a commitment from 6-7, 290-pound offensive tackle Jaxon McBride, who is a senior at Queen Creek Casteel High School. 

 (Twitter / Jaxon McBride)

Arizona's latest addition to Jedd Fisch's first roster at the UA is a big one. 

The Wildcats received a verbal commitment Monday night from Jaxon McBride, a 6-foot-7-inch, 290-pound offensive tackle, who will join Arizona as a preferred walk-on. McBride is currently a senior at Queen Creek Casteel High School. He played the bulk of his high school career at Milford Academy in New York. 

Although McBride won't be on scholarship when he arrives in Tucson, he could position himself to compete for a spot on the depth chart, considering he garnered attention from Cal, BYU, UCLA and Ole Miss, but his only full-ride offer was from Northern Arizona. McBride visited the UA in October 2019. 

McBride is the fourth newest offensive lineman the Wildcats will bring in for the '21 season, along with three-star center JT Hand, Illinois tackle Luke Eckardt and Baylor transfer Davis DiVall. 

McBride was the second walk-on commitment of the day for Arizona, following Scottsdale Saguaro two-way player Anthony Gonzalez, who is listed as a wide receiver and defensive back.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

