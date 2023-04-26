Arizona will have another player from Mater Dei Catholic on its roster, but it's not the Los Angeles-area powerhouse.

Three-star cornerback Isaiah Buxton, a standout at Mater Dei Catholic in Chula Vista, California just outside of San Diego, pledged to the Wildcats on Wednesday, selecting the UA over Cal, BYU, Cal, Colorado, San Diego State and Washington, among others.

The 6-foot, 165-pound Buxton is rated by 247Sports.com as the 31st-best prospect in California for the 2024 recruiting cycle; Rivals currently ranks him at No. 43 in the state.