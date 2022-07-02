Arizona Wildcats land 3-star SoCal receiver Jackson Holman

Arizona has landed its first wide receiver for the 2023 recruiting class, after three-star Mission Viejo, California standout Jackson Holman committed to the Wildcats on Saturday.

Holman, who announced his decision on Twitter, selected the UA over Utah, Vanderbilt, Colorado State and Cornell, among others. The 6-foot-3-inch, 200-pound Holman is rated by 247Sports.com as the 95th-best prospect from California for the '23 cycle.

In three seasons at Mission Viejo High School, Holman hauled in 53 catches for 811 yards and nine touchdowns.

Other notable Wildcats from Mission Viejo to recently play for UA include former linebacker Colin Schooler and current offensive lineman JT Hand.

