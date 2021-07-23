Arizona Wildcats land 4-star Bay Area CB Zeke Berry for 2022 recruiting class

The first four-star commit of the Jedd Fisch era is a cornerback from Northern California, after Zeke Berry announced his pledge to the Arizona Wildcats Friday afternoon.

Berry, a standout defensive back at powerhouse De La Salle High School in Concord, California, committed to the UA over Oregon, Cal, Oregon State, UCLA, Arizona State, Tennessee, Minnesota and Louisville, among others.

He's the first four-star prospect to commit to Arizona since wide receiver Boobie Curry in 2019.

COMMITTED. Why? I can show you better than I can tell you. pic.twitter.com/nwrf4GnRoM — zeke berry (@BerryZeke) July 23, 2021

The 6-foot, 185-pound Berry is rated by 247Sports.com as the 20th-best cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class.

Berry is the 13th overall commit in the Wildcats' '22 recruiting class; He's also the fourth cornerback, joining TJ Hall (Fresno, California), Tacario Davis (Long Beach, California) and Kyron Chambers (Dallas).

