Arizona Wildcats land 4-star Bay Area CB Zeke Berry for 2022 recruiting class
editor's pick top story

Arizona Wildcats land 4-star Bay Area CB Zeke Berry for 2022 recruiting class

Four-star cornerback Zeke Berry committed to the Arizona Wildcats Friday afternoon. 

 (Instagram / Zeke Berry)

The first four-star commit of the Jedd Fisch era is a cornerback from Northern California, after Zeke Berry announced his pledge to the Arizona Wildcats Friday afternoon. 

Berry, a standout defensive back at powerhouse De La Salle High School in Concord, California, committed to the UA over Oregon, Cal, Oregon State, UCLA, Arizona State, Tennessee, Minnesota and Louisville, among others. 

He's the first four-star prospect to commit to Arizona since wide receiver Boobie Curry in 2019. 

The 6-foot, 185-pound Berry is rated by 247Sports.com as the 20th-best cornerback in the 2022 recruiting class. 

Berry is the 13th overall commit in the Wildcats' '22 recruiting class; He's also the fourth cornerback, joining TJ Hall (Fresno, California), Tacario Davis (Long Beach, California) and Kyron Chambers (Dallas). 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

