 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Arizona Wildcats land 6-7 edge rusher Tristan Davis for 2023

Arizona Wildcats landed a verbal commitment from three-star 2023 edge rusher Tristan Davis. The 6-7, 235-pound Davis is from Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego, Oregon. 

 (Twitter / Tristan Davis)

The Arizona Wildcats already have a 6-foot-7-inch pass rusher on roster for this upcoming season, and they'll have another one joining the program in 2023, after three-star Tristan Davis announced his commitment to the UA Tuesday afternoon. 

Davis, a 6-7, 235-pound edge rusher at Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego, Oregon, pledged to the Wildcats over Colorado, Arizona State and Nevada. 

People are also reading…

Davis is also a standout basketball player and currently plays for Elite 24, a travel ball team on the AAU circuit. 

The Wildcats have five defensive line commits so far for their 2023 recruiting class. Davis joined Southern California's Lucas Conti and Dominic Lolesio, along with New Mexico product Tylen Gonzalez and Hawaii native Julian Savaiinaea. 

Arizona now has 18 commits for 2023. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL suspends Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson amid sexual misconduct allegations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News