Arizona Wildcats land 6-7 edge rusher Tristan Davis for 2023

The Arizona Wildcats already have a 6-foot-7-inch pass rusher on roster for this upcoming season, and they'll have another one joining the program in 2023, after three-star Tristan Davis announced his commitment to the UA Tuesday afternoon.

Davis, a 6-7, 235-pound edge rusher at Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego, Oregon, pledged to the Wildcats over Colorado, Arizona State and Nevada.

Davis is also a standout basketball player and currently plays for Elite 24, a travel ball team on the AAU circuit.

The Wildcats have five defensive line commits so far for their 2023 recruiting class. Davis joined Southern California's Lucas Conti and Dominic Lolesio, along with New Mexico product Tylen Gonzalez and Hawaii native Julian Savaiinaea.