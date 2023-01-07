Arizona Wildcats land a commitment from JuCo DB Charles Yates Jr.

The Arizona Wildcats' latest addition on the recruiting trail for 2023 comes from the junior-college ranks, after Los Angeles Pierce College defensive back Charles Yates Jr. committed to the UA on Saturday.

Yates, who recently visited the UA, joins defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto as JuCo prospects in the Wildcats' 27-player class, which also includes transfer portal pickups.

After A Phenomenal Visit I Am Committed To The University Of Arizona🔴🔵 @ArizonaFBall #BearDown pic.twitter.com/j2PAZ0sO26 — Charles Yates Jr🔥 (@ImYatesJr) January 8, 2023

The 5-foot-11-inch, 190-pound Yates is a Mobile, Alabama native, but played last season at L.A. Pierce College in Woodland Hills, California, where he recorded 25 tackles, two pass breakups and a forced fumble for the Brahmas. He also had 21 kick returns for 353 yards.