Arizona Wildcats land a commitment from JuCo DB Charles Yates Jr.

Charles Yates Jr., a junior-college defensive back from Mobile, Alabama, committed to the Arizona Wildcats for 2023. 

 (Charles Yates Jr.'s IG / Arizona Athletics)

The Arizona Wildcats' latest addition on the recruiting trail for 2023 comes from the junior-college ranks, after Los Angeles Pierce College defensive back Charles Yates Jr. committed to the UA on Saturday. 

Yates, who recently visited the UA, joins defensive lineman Keanu Mailoto as JuCo prospects in the Wildcats' 27-player class, which also includes transfer portal pickups. 

The 5-foot-11-inch, 190-pound Yates is a Mobile, Alabama native, but played last season at L.A. Pierce College in Woodland Hills, California, where he recorded 25 tackles, two pass breakups and a forced fumble for the Brahmas. He also had 21 kick returns for 353 yards. 

Arizona has seven defensive backs either signed or committed for '23. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

'I wouldn't panic': Kerr Kriisa, Azuolas Tubelis look back on No. 5 Arizona's loss to Washington State

