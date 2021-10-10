Arizona Wildcats land Anaheim Servite LB Jacob Manu for 2022

On the same day that Arizona lost one of its top recruits, the Wildcats added a commitment to their 2022 football recruiting class — and it's from a familiar place in Southern California.
Anaheim Servite linebacker Jacob Manu announced his commitment to the UA over Dartmouth and Pennsylvania Sunday afternoon. The 5-foot-11-inch, 200-pound Manu is rated by 247Sports as three-star prospect and the 132nd-best prospect in California.
Manu joins teammates in quarterback Noah Fifita and four-star tight end Keyan Burnett as Servite stars to join the Wildcats under head coach Jedd Fisch.
WORDS CANT EXPLAIN HOW THANKFUL AND BLESSED I AM TO ANNOUNCE THAT I WILL BE ATTENDING THE UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA FOR THE NEXT 4 YEARS #GODISGREAT #BTFD 🐻⬇️🇹🇴@CoachJeddFisch @FBCoachDBrown @ArizonaFBall pic.twitter.com/IqPoPAeUIl— Jacob manu (@Jacobmanu6) October 10, 2021
In six games this season, Manu has 37 tackles and four stops for loss.
Manu is the 16th commit in Arizona's 2022 recruiting class, which ranks fourth in the Pac-12. Three-star cornerback Zeke Berry decommitted from the UA on Sunday and is considering Oregon, Michigan and UCLA, among others.
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports