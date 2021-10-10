Arizona Wildcats land Anaheim Servite LB Jacob Manu for 2022

On the same day that Arizona lost one of its top recruits, the Wildcats added a commitment to their 2022 football recruiting class — and it's from a familiar place in Southern California.

Anaheim Servite linebacker Jacob Manu announced his commitment to the UA over Dartmouth and Pennsylvania Sunday afternoon. The 5-foot-11-inch, 200-pound Manu is rated by 247Sports as three-star prospect and the 132nd-best prospect in California.

Manu joins teammates in quarterback Noah Fifita and four-star tight end Keyan Burnett as Servite stars to join the Wildcats under head coach Jedd Fisch.