 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats land Anaheim Servite LB Jacob Manu for 2022

Arizona Wildcats land Anaheim Servite LB Jacob Manu for 2022

Arizona landed a verbal commitment from three-star SoCal linebacker Jacob Manu on Sunday. 

 (Twitter / Jacob Manu)

On the same day that Arizona lost one of its top recruits, the Wildcats added a commitment to their 2022 football recruiting class — and it's from a familiar place in Southern California. 

Anaheim Servite linebacker Jacob Manu announced his commitment to the UA over Dartmouth and Pennsylvania Sunday afternoon. The 5-foot-11-inch, 200-pound Manu is rated by 247Sports as three-star prospect and the 132nd-best prospect in California. 

Manu joins teammates in quarterback Noah Fifita and four-star tight end Keyan Burnett as Servite stars to join the Wildcats under head coach Jedd Fisch. 

In six games this season, Manu has 37 tackles and four stops for loss. 

Manu is the 16th commit in Arizona's 2022 recruiting class, which ranks fourth in the Pac-12. Three-star cornerback Zeke Berry decommitted from the UA on Sunday and is considering Oregon, Michigan and UCLA, among others. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Discussing Jordan McCloud's injury and Arizona's loss to UCLA

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News