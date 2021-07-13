Arizona Wildcats land Chandler DT Isaiah Johnson for 2022

Arizona picked up another commitment for its 2022 football recruiting class, when Chandler High School defensive tackle Isaiah Johnson committed to the Wildcats Tuesday night, his head coach, Rick Garretson, tweeted.
The 6-foot-2-inch, 275-pound Johnson, who isn't rated by 247Sports.com, picked the UA over Colorado, Utah State and Idaho.
CHS FB is so proud of Isaiah Johnson and his commitment to continue his academic / athletic journey with @CoachJeddFisch and @ArizonaFBall The best is yet to come… #MAKOA #BearDown pic.twitter.com/JmugRzG2yy— Coach G (@GarretsonRick) July 14, 2021
As a junior in 2020, Johnson totaled 23 tackles for Chandler, a five-time defending state champion and back-to-back Open Division winner.
Johnson is the 12th commit for Arizona's '22 recruiting class — the fourth in-state prospect, joining Scottsdale Saguaro edge rusher Tristan Monday, Chandler Hamilton offensive lineman Grayson Stovall and Chandler Hamilton edge rusher Russell Davis II.
The Wildcats also received a commitment from three-star Fresno, California cornerback TJ Hall earlier on Tuesday.
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports