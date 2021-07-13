 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats land Chandler DT Isaiah Johnson for 2022

Arizona Wildcats land Chandler DT Isaiah Johnson for 2022

Arizona Wildcats landed another in-state recruit for their 2022 recruiting class after Chandler defensive lineman Isaiah Johnson committed to the UA on Tuesday. 

 (Twitter / Rick Garretson)

Arizona picked up another commitment for its 2022 football recruiting class, when Chandler High School defensive tackle Isaiah Johnson committed to the Wildcats Tuesday night, his head coach, Rick Garretson, tweeted. 

The 6-foot-2-inch, 275-pound Johnson, who isn't rated by 247Sports.com, picked the UA over Colorado, Utah State and Idaho. 

As a junior in 2020, Johnson totaled 23 tackles for Chandler, a five-time defending state champion and back-to-back Open Division winner. 

Johnson is the 12th commit for Arizona's '22 recruiting class — the fourth in-state prospect, joining Scottsdale Saguaro edge rusher Tristan Monday, Chandler Hamilton offensive lineman Grayson Stovall and Chandler Hamilton edge rusher Russell Davis II. 

The Wildcats also received a commitment from three-star Fresno, California cornerback TJ Hall earlier on Tuesday. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jon Rahm +750 to win Open Championship

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News