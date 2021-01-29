 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats land Chandler Hamilton OL Grayson Stovall for 2022
Arizona Wildcats picked up a verbal commitment from Chandler Hamilton guard Grayson Stovall on Friday. The 6-4, 281-pound Stovall is Arizona's lone commit for its 2022 recruiting class. 

Arizona's relentless in-state recruiting efforts landed the Wildcats a Phoenix-area prospect for their 2022 football recruiting class, after three-star Chandler Hamilton guard Grayson Stovall announced his commitment to the UA on Friday. 

The 6-foot-4-inch, 281-pound Stovall selected the Wildcats over Arizona State, Michigan State, Kansas and Utah, among others. Last week, Stovall visited the UA campus and football facilities, and plans to pursue engineering, according to his Twitter account. 

Stovall became the first Hamilton player to commit to Arizona since cornerback Malcolm Holland in 2015. 

Arizona is also pursuing Hamilton defensive end Russell Davis II for '22 and star cornerback Cole Martin, the son of former UA cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, who's now at Colorado, for '23. 

The Wildcats are also still pursuing former UA commits, Salpointe Catholic quarterback Treyson Bourguet and four-star Chandler wide receiver Kyion Grayes. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

