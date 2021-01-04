Arizona Wildcats land Chandler native, Northwestern transfer Gunner Maldonado

At Chandler, Maldonado was a part of a Chandler Wolves dynasty and won three straight championships between 2017-19. In 30 games at Chandler, Maldonado had 100 tackles and 10 interceptions.

Arizona picking up Maldonado checks off two boxes of Fisch's blueprint he laid out in December: recruit the state of Arizona, and "use the portal in a similar fashion as you would use free agency."

The addition of Maldonado, who will have at least four years of eligibility at the UA, improves Arizona's defensive secondary in dire need of depth, after a season that consisted of multiple players either opting out or transferring. Likely scholarship safeties to return to the Wildcats in '21 are Jaxen Turner, Jarrius Wallace, Isaiah Mays and Christian Young. The UA also signed Dallas-area safety Javione Carr, New Orleans safety-linebacker hybrid Kolbe Cage, Katy, Texas safety Dalton Johnson and Northern California safety Logan Kraut for its '21 recruiting class.

The Wildcats are also in the market to land Maldonado's Chandler and Northwestern teammate, running back Drake Anderson, who announced his offer from Arizona on New Year's Eve.

