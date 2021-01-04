 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats land Chandler native, Northwestern transfer Gunner Maldonado

Arizona Wildcats land Chandler native, Northwestern transfer Gunner Maldonado

Jedd Fisch landed his first recruit as Arizona's head coach, as Northwestern safety and Chandler native Gunner Maldonado announced on Monday his decision to transfer to the UA. 

 (Twitter / Gunner Maldonado)

Monday was a productive day for the Arizona Wildcats football program. 

Just hours after the UA announced the finishing touches to Jedd Fisch's offensive staff, Arizona's new head coach landed his first recruit, when former Northwestern safety and Chandler High School product Gunner Maldonado posted on Twitter his decision to join the Wildcats. 

The 6-foot, 180-pound Maldonado, rated as a three-star safety in the 2020 recruiting cycle, was recruited by Arizona during the Kevin Sumlin era but chose Chicago's Wildcats over UA, Arizona State, Iowa State, Indiana and Memphis, among others.

Maldonado also had offers from BYU, Tulane, Washington State and Northern Arizona after he entered the NCAA transfer portal. 

As a freshman at Northwestern, Maldonado played in one game against Maryland and recorded a tackle. 

At Chandler, Maldonado was a part of a Chandler Wolves dynasty and won three straight championships between 2017-19. In 30 games at Chandler, Maldonado had 100 tackles and 10 interceptions.

Arizona picking up Maldonado checks off two boxes of Fisch's blueprint he laid out in December: recruit the state of Arizona, and "use the portal in a similar fashion as you would use free agency."

The addition of Maldonado, who will have at least four years of eligibility at the UA, improves Arizona's defensive secondary in dire need of depth, after a season that consisted of multiple players either opting out or transferring. Likely scholarship safeties to return to the Wildcats in '21 are Jaxen Turner, Jarrius Wallace, Isaiah Mays and Christian Young. The UA also signed Dallas-area safety Javione Carr, New Orleans safety-linebacker hybrid Kolbe Cage, Katy, Texas safety Dalton Johnson and Northern California safety Logan Kraut for its '21 recruiting class. 

The Wildcats are also in the market to land Maldonado's Chandler and Northwestern teammate, running back Drake Anderson, who announced his offer from Arizona on New Year's Eve. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Jedd Fisch on Arizona's recruiting blueprint, informational breakfast with Tedy Bruschi and assembling a coaching staff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News