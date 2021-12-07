Arizona Wildcats land commitment from 2022 offensive lineman Jacob Reece

The Arizona Wildcats got some much-needed offensive line depth Tuesday morning.
Three-star offensive lineman Jacob Reece announced his verbal commitment to the Wildcats' 2022 recruiting class, marking the third offensive lineman committed to the Cats for the current recruiting cycle.
@brennanpcarroll @CoachPart @CoachJeddFisch @ArizonaFBall @coachjhemm @Jh75Huber @Coachfranzut 🅰️🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ag4Xb6jKLy— jacob reece (@jacobreece56) December 7, 2021
Reece, a 6-foot-5-inch, 295-pound lineman out of Salt Lake City originally committed to Utah State in July before decommitting from the program on Nov. 23.
Arizona had previously offered Reece back in September.
Reece will be expected to sign with Arizona as part of the early signing period on Dec. 15. The Wildcats have 16 commits for the 2022 recruiting class which ranks fourth in the Pac-12.
