Arizona Wildcats land commitment from 2022 offensive lineman Jacob Reece

Jacob Reece commits to Arizona. Graphic via Jacob Reece/Arizona Athletics.

 Grahpic via Jacob Reece (Twitter)

The Arizona Wildcats got some much-needed offensive line depth Tuesday morning.

Three-star offensive lineman Jacob Reece announced his verbal commitment to the Wildcats' 2022 recruiting class, marking the third offensive lineman committed to the Cats for the current recruiting cycle. 

Reece, a 6-foot-5-inch, 295-pound lineman out of Salt Lake City originally committed to Utah State in July before decommitting from the program on Nov. 23.

Arizona's Jedd Fisch is 'selling hope' on the recruiting trail, and it's working

Arizona had previously offered Reece back in September. 

Reece will be expected to sign with Arizona as part of the early signing period on Dec. 15. The Wildcats have 16 commits for the 2022 recruiting class which ranks fourth in the Pac-12.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

