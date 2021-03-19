Arizona Wildcats land commitment from Jermaine Wiggins Jr., son of ex-NFL tight end

For the second time in the brief Jedd Fisch era, the Arizona Wildcats have secured a commitment from the son of a former NFL player.

Jermaine Wiggins Jr., a two-way athlete from Lawrence, Massachusetts, committed to Arizona on Friday.

Wiggins is the son of Jermaine Wiggins, who played tight end for five NFL teams from 2000-06.

Among the final additions to the 2021 class was Fort Lauderdale, Florida, safety Isaiah Taylor, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor.

Jermaine Wiggins Jr. is classified as an athlete by 247Sports and as a tight end by Rivals. But he’s projected to play defensive line at Arizona. He thanked Wildcats D-line coach Ricky Hunley and defensive coordinator Don Brown in his commitment announcement on Twitter.