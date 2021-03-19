 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats land commitment from Jermaine Wiggins Jr., son of ex-NFL tight end
editor's pick

Wiggins' father played for five teams from 2000-06, catching 236 passes and scoring 14 TDs

Jermaine Wiggins Jr. / Twitter

For the second time in the brief Jedd Fisch era, the Arizona Wildcats have secured a commitment from the son of a former NFL player.

Jermaine Wiggins Jr., a two-way athlete from Lawrence, Massachusetts, committed to Arizona on Friday.

Wiggins is the son of Jermaine Wiggins, who played tight end for five NFL teams from 2000-06.

Among the final additions to the 2021 class was Fort Lauderdale, Florida, safety Isaiah Taylor, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor.

Jermaine Wiggins Jr. is classified as an athlete by 247Sports and as a tight end by Rivals. But he’s projected to play defensive line at Arizona. He thanked Wildcats D-line coach Ricky Hunley and defensive coordinator Don Brown in his commitment announcement on Twitter.

Wiggins is attending Bridgton Academy in North Bridgton, Maine, before coming to Arizona. He previously played at Central Catholic High School in Lawrence.

Wiggins is listed at 6-2½, 220 pounds by 247Sports, 6-4, 250 by Rivals, which gives him a two-star rating. Wiggins held offers from Marshall, where his dad began his college career, and Middle Tennessee State, among others.

Wiggins is the fourth player to commit to Arizona for the class of 2022.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 



