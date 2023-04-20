Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said the Wildcats' approach in the transfer portal is "we’re only going to try and bring in guys that can really help us at this point in time."

Sio Nofoagatoto'a, come on down.

The former Indiana defensive tackle announced on Thursday afternoon that he will transfer to the UA, after four seasons with the Hoosiers. Nofoagatoto'a attended Arizona's spring game on Saturday.

The 6-3, 315-pound Nofoagatoto'a, the Ili'ili, American Samoa native, logged 52 tackles and one pass deflection.

Nofoagatoto'a is one of six transfer portal additions for Arizona in 2023, along with linebackers Justin Flowe (Oregon) and Daniel Heimuli (Washington), defensive tackles Tyler Manoa (UCLA) and Bill Norton (Georgia) and edge rusher Orin Patu (Cal).