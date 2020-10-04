Arizona Wildcats land JuCo DB Antonio Brooks for 2021

Arizona's recruitment for the 2021 slowed down after a busy summer, but the Wildcats' upcoming class gained another commit after junior-college defensive back Antonio Brooks pledged to the UA on Sunday.

The 5-foot-10-inch, 200-pound Brooks, who's currently at Kilgore Junior College in Missouri City, Texas, selected Arizona over Baylor, Houston and Louisiana.

Last season at Kilgore, Brooks recorded 49 tackles and three interceptions. Brooks is expected to play nickelback and "Sam" linebacker in Paul Rhoads' 3-4 defense.

Arizona now has 24 commits for its '21 recruiting class, including 16 defensive players and six defensive backs: Brooks, three-star New Orleans safety-linebacker hybrid Kolbe Cage, three-star Dallas-area safety Javione Carr, three-star Katy, Texas safety Dalton Johnson, three-star Northern California safety Logan Kraut and three-star Tyler, Texas cornerback Jakelyn Morgan.

Brooks is also the eighth player from Texas committed to Arizona for '21.

Below are highlights of Brooks from his first season at Kilgore in 2019:

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.