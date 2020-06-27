Arizona Wildcats land JuCo DL Alex Navarro-Silva for 2021

Arizona picked up another commitment for its 2021 recruiting class Saturday morning when junior-college defensive lineman Alex Navarro-Silva pledged to the UA via Twitter. Navarro-Silva was primarily recruiting by UA outside linebackers coach Andy Buh.
After talking to coach Buh and headcoach Sumlin I have decided to commit to The University of Arizona. Big shout out to the Don Lugo family, and the RCC family. I’m blessed to be in the situation I am in because of my parents and the man up above. #beardown pic.twitter.com/LJZ93kL6gl— Alex (@metalmouthalex) June 27, 2020
Fresh off a state championship season, the 6-foot-5-inch, 220-pound edge rusher is entering his sophomore season at Riverside Community College in Southern California. In 2019, Navarro-Silva recorded 40 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 12 games.
Navarro-Silva doesn't have a 247Sports or Rivals recruiting profile, but here are highlights of Navarro-Silva from last season, courtesy of his Hudl account:
Arizona has picked up steam on the recruiting trail in June, gaining eight of its 11 commitments just this month alone. Navarro-Silva is another piece to the Wildcats' defensive-heavy '21 recruiting class; Arizona has eight defensive commits.
For UA's entire '21 recruiting class, click here.
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!