Arizona Wildcats land JuCo DL Alex Navarro-Silva for 2021

Arizona picked up another commitment for its 2021 recruiting class Saturday morning when junior-college defensive lineman Alex Navarro-Silva pledged to the UA via Twitter. Navarro-Silva was primarily recruiting by UA outside linebackers coach Andy Buh. 

Fresh off a state championship season, the 6-foot-5-inch, 220-pound edge rusher is entering his sophomore season at Riverside Community College in Southern California. In 2019, Navarro-Silva recorded 40 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 12 games.

Navarro-Silva doesn't have a 247Sports or Rivals recruiting profile, but here are highlights of Navarro-Silva from last season, courtesy of his Hudl account: 

Arizona has picked up steam on the recruiting trail in June, gaining eight of its 11 commitments just this month alone. Navarro-Silva is another piece to the Wildcats' defensive-heavy '21 recruiting class; Arizona has eight defensive commits.  

For UA's entire '21 recruiting class, click here

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

