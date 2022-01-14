Arizona Wildcats land JuCo OT Joe Borjon for 2022

Arizona has a new tallest player on its roster.

The Wildcats added a commitment from 6-foot-8-inch, 330-pound offensive tackle Joe Borjon, a junior-college transfer from Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, California.

The UA also received a commitment from preferred walk-on Jack Buford, a 6-4, 325-pound ex-New Mexico offensive lineman.

Borjon, who also held offers from Missouri State and Stephen F. Austin, is the first JuCo commit of the Wildcats' 2022 recruiting class.

Borjon is the fourth offensive lineman added for '22, along with Chandler native Grayson Stovall, Hawaii product Jonah Savaiinaea and Salt Lake City standout Jacob Reece.

Arizona's 29-player class, which also includes additions via the transfer portal, is rated by 247Sports.com as the top recruiting class in the Pac-12 and 20th nationally.

