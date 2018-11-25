Just an hour after junior college defensive tackle Trevon Mason committed to Arizona, the Wildcats got another lineman in three-star offensive tackle Josh Donovan from Trinity Valley Community College in Texas. Donovan, a former Arkansas commit, selected UA over Incarnate Word, McNeese State, Northwestern State and UNLV.
Extremely BLESSED to announce my Commitment to The University of Arizona 🐻⬇️ #EraZona #BearDown pic.twitter.com/sZmGIatU5l— joshdonovan (@joshuaaarondono) November 25, 2018
The 6-foot-5-inch, 330-pound Donovan is from College Station, Texas and becomes Arizona's fourth offensive line commit of the 2019 class, joining Rocky Aitogi, Jamari Williams and Tucsonan Jordan Morgan. Donovan is also Arizona's 17th commit for 2019 and the third in two days along with Mason and Belgian defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen. Like Mason, Donovan was in attendance for Arizona's 41-40 loss to Arizona State on Saturday for an official visit.
Tucson, Arizona 📍 #EraZona— joshdonovan (@joshuaaarondono) November 23, 2018
Donovan is ranked the 11th-best JuCo offensive tackle, per 247sports.com and the third-best prospect in the state of Texas.
Here are some highlights of Arizona's latest commit: