Arizona Wildcats land Mission Viejo offensive lineman JT Hand for 2021

Arizona landed the first offensive lineman for its 2021 recruiting class when three-star guard JT Hand committed to the Wildcats via Twitter Sunday evening. Hand selected UA over UNLV.

After a great talk with @CoachDeVan I’m proud to say I have received an offer from THE UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA!!!!! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/CkSceYq4Zr — JT Hand (@jthand55) May 31, 2020

The 6-foot-3-inch, 285-pound Hand, who was primarily recruited by UA offensive line coach Kyle DeVan, is listed as the 20th-best center nationally and the 131st-best recruit in California for 2021, per 247Sports. Hand is currently unranked on Rivals.com.

The Mission Viejo, California native announced his offer to UA on Twitter at 2:33 p.m. on Sunday and by 7:12 p.m., he was officially committed to the Wildcats.

Hand's commitment marks the third player to pledge to UA since the start of the month.