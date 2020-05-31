Arizona Wildcats land Mission Viejo offensive lineman JT Hand for 2021

Arizona landed the first offensive lineman for its 2021 recruiting class when three-star guard JT Hand committed to the Wildcats via Twitter Sunday evening. Hand selected UA over UNLV.
After a great talk with @CoachDeVan I’m proud to say I have received an offer from THE UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA!!!!! #BearDown pic.twitter.com/CkSceYq4Zr— JT Hand (@jthand55) May 31, 2020
The 6-foot-3-inch, 285-pound Hand, who was primarily recruited by UA offensive line coach Kyle DeVan, is listed as the 20th-best center nationally and the 131st-best recruit in California for 2021, per 247Sports. Hand is currently unranked on Rivals.com.
The Mission Viejo, California native announced his offer to UA on Twitter at 2:33 p.m. on Sunday and by 7:12 p.m., he was officially committed to the Wildcats.
Hand's commitment marks the third player to pledge to UA since the start of the month.
Hand is also the first offensive player of Arizona's 2021 recruiting class; Three-star Louisiana linebacker Kolbe Cage and three-star Texas linebacker Jackson Bailey are the other commits.
Here are highlights of Hand's junior season at Mission Viejo High School, courtesy of his Hudl account:
