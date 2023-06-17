For the first time under head coach Jedd Fisch, the Arizona Wildcats have picked up a commitment from a kicker and punter.

Michael Salgado-Medina, a Mission Viejo, California native, pledged to the UA on Saturday, he announced on Twitter.

With current starters in kicker Tyler Loop and punter Kyle Ostendorp now upperclassmen, the Wildcats are in the market for their replacements.

At Kohl's Kicking Camp, Salgado-Medina "showed great refinement in May of 2023 at the Western Showcase Camp," his evaluation said.

"His charts were very good but his drill work and performance in competitions are what stood out. He showed an ability to handle pressure as he did during his (high school) season. ... Salgado-Medina has a chance to be a top player in the 2024 class," Kohl's said. "His long frame and good hands are hard to find. His leg speed and overall athleticism are at the D1 level. Salgado-Medina has all the tools to be a heavily recruited 2024 combo kicker-punter."

After the spring evaluation period, Kohl's rated Salgado-Medina as the 15th-best kicker nationally for the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Last season at Mission Viejo High School, Salgado-Medina made 69 of 70 PATs and went 12-for-14 in field goals, with a best of 49 yards. Between field goals and PATs, Salgado-Medina averaged 8.8 points per game last season. As a punter, Salgado-Medina averaged 33.8 yards per attempt and had 10 kicks inside the 20-yard line.