Arizona Wildcats land Vanderbilt transfer LB Kenny Hebert
editor's pick
Arizona Wildcats Football

Kenny Hebert commits to Arizona Wildcats. Graphic via Kenny Hebert's Twitter page.

 Via Kenny Hebert (Twitter)

The Arizona Wildcats picked up a commitment from Vanderbilt grad transfer Kenny Hebert, an outside linebacker with one year of eligibility remaining.

Hebert announced his commitment on Twitter Wednesday afternoon and is immediately eligible for Arizona's 2021 season.

The versatile 6-foot-4, 232-pound defender is the Wildcats' second linebacker transfer this month, joining Wisconsin transfer Malik Reed

In four seasons at Vandy, Hebert appeared in 32 games, including seven of nine games in the 2020 season. The New Orleans native recorded two tackles  against both Texas A&M and Florida last season. 

Hebert's best year came in 2019 when he started seven games at outside linebacker and had 34 tackles (19 solo), seven tackles for loss and two sacks.

Prior to joining Vanderbilt, Hebert attended Holy Cross in New Orleans and chose the Commodores over Memphis, Ball State, Louisiana Monroe and Tulane.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

