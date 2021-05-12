Arizona Wildcats land Vanderbilt transfer LB Kenny Hebert

The Arizona Wildcats picked up a commitment from Vanderbilt grad transfer Kenny Hebert, an outside linebacker with one year of eligibility remaining.

Hebert announced his commitment on Twitter Wednesday afternoon and is immediately eligible for Arizona's 2021 season.

The versatile 6-foot-4, 232-pound defender is the Wildcats' second linebacker transfer this month, joining Wisconsin transfer Malik Reed.

In four seasons at Vandy, Hebert appeared in 32 games, including seven of nine games in the 2020 season. The New Orleans native recorded two tackles against both Texas A&M and Florida last season.