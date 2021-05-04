 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats land Wisconsin transfer Malik Reed
editor's pick top story

  • Updated

Salpointe's Bijan Robinson has a pass slip through his arms late in the game against Chandler's Malik Reed during their Open Division semifinal game at Hamilton High School in Chandler, Saturday, Nov 23, 2019.

 Darryl Webb, Special to the Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats first recruited Malik Reed years ago, when the Chandler High School standout was listed among the top linebackers in the state.

Wisconsin won that recruiting battle. Tuesday, Arizona hit back.

Reed tweeted that he would be transferring to the UA after spending one season with the Badgers. A 6-foot inside linebacker who entered the transfer portal on Friday, Reed should be able to compete for playing time right away on Wildcats defense that's looking for an infusion of talent.

Reed was one of Chandler's defensive stars as a senior, registering 92 tackles and 13 tackles-for-loss. His performance came one year after he put up 42 tackles and an eye-popping 20.5 TFLs and 8 1/2 sacks.

Reed, a three-star recruit, initially picked the Badgers over offers from Arizona, UCLA and Nebraska.

