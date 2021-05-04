Arizona Wildcats land Wisconsin transfer Malik Reed

The Arizona Wildcats first recruited Malik Reed years ago, when the Chandler High School standout was listed among the top linebackers in the state.

Wisconsin won that recruiting battle. Tuesday, Arizona hit back.

Reed tweeted that he would be transferring to the UA after spending one season with the Badgers. A 6-foot inside linebacker who entered the transfer portal on Friday, Reed should be able to compete for playing time right away on Wildcats defense that's looking for an infusion of talent.

Reed was one of Chandler's defensive stars as a senior, registering 92 tackles and 13 tackles-for-loss. His performance came one year after he put up 42 tackles and an eye-popping 20.5 TFLs and 8 1/2 sacks.

Reed, a three-star recruit, initially picked the Badgers over offers from Arizona, UCLA and Nebraska.