Another day, another college football award watch list for Arizona junior linebacker Colin Schooler. On Tuesday, The Football Writer's Association of America released its Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list entering the 2019 season, an accolade given to the nation's most outstanding defensive player, and Schooler made the cut.
Schooler was also named to the Butkus Award (top linebacker) and Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year) watch list.
Last season, Schooler led the Wildcats in tackles (119) and his 21.5 stops for losses was fifth-highest total in program history. As a newcomer in 2017, Schooler won Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year.
Schooler is one of 12 defensive players from the Pac-12 to make the Nagurski Trophy list, here are the others: Paulson Adebo (Stanford), Bradlee Anae (Utah), Myles Bryant (Washington), Troy Dye (Oregon), Jaylen Johnson (Utah), Mustafa Johnson (Colorado), Nate Landman (Colorado), Merlin Robertson (ASU), Jordan Scott (Oregon), Jay Tufele (USC) and Evan Weaver (Cal).
UA quarterback Khalil Tate and running back J.J. Taylor will represent Arizona at Pac-12 Media Day on Wednesday with training camp opening on Friday.