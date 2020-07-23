You are the owner of this article.
Arizona Wildcats LB Colin Schooler named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list

Arizona linebacker Colin Schooler (7) lets go with a roar after nailing UCLA running back Joshua Kelley (27) in the backfield in the second quarter of their Pac-12 football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Sept. 28, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona Wildcats senior linebacker Colin Schooler was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list on Thursday, which is an accolade given to the top college football player who excels in community service and academics. 

Schooler has logged 18 hours of community service, whether it was visits to the Diamond Children's Medical Center or reading to elementary school kids. Schooler is also credited for five community service hours during the spring prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In his first three seasons at the UA, Schooler logged 312 tackles and 46 stops for loss, which ranks fourth in program history. Now entering his final season at Arizona, Schooler is expected to be one of the Wildcats' top defenders. 

The 16th recipient of the award is expected be announced on Dec. 8. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

