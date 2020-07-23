Arizona Wildcats LB Colin Schooler named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list

Arizona Wildcats senior linebacker Colin Schooler was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list on Thursday, which is an accolade given to the top college football player who excels in community service and academics.

Schooler has logged 18 hours of community service, whether it was visits to the Diamond Children's Medical Center or reading to elementary school kids. Schooler is also credited for five community service hours during the spring prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his first three seasons at the UA, Schooler logged 312 tackles and 46 stops for loss, which ranks fourth in program history. Now entering his final season at Arizona, Schooler is expected to be one of the Wildcats' top defenders.

The 16th recipient of the award is expected be announced on Dec. 8.

