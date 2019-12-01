The afternoon after the Arizona Wildcats ended its season with a loss to Arizona State in the Territorial Cup game, linebacker Dayven "Day Day" Coleman announced his decision via Twitter to transfer from the UA.
"First and foremost, I would like to thank the city of Tucson and University of Arizona for accepting me as their own through my duration as a Wildcat. ... I will always be appreciative for this opportunity," Coleman said.
Coleman, a 6-foot-2, 218-pound redshirt freshman from Dallas, Texas was a part of Arizona's 2018 recruiting class, which was a group originally recruited by the Rich Rodriguez regime, but carried over to Kevin Sumlin leading into his first season at the UA.
Coleman was recruited to play safety, but converted to linebacker after last season. In 2018, he appeared in four games as a spur safety, including one start, but saved a year of eligibility with the latest NCAA redshirt rule. Coleman didn't receive any snaps in 2019.
No longer a Wildcat, he'll have three years of NCAA eligibility remaining.