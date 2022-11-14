Arizona Wildcats LB Jacob Manu named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Arizona linebacker Jacob Manu has been named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week.

Manu matched his career high with 10 tackles in the Wildcats’ 34-28 victory over No. 12 UCLA on Saturday night. He also had a pass breakup. Pro Football Focus credited Manu with four quarterback pressures, tied for second most on the team.

Manu is the second Wildcat to earn the Freshman of the Week award this season. Receiver Tetairoa McMillan, Manu’s teammate at Servite High School in Anaheim, California, has been honored two times.