 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick

Arizona Wildcats LB Jacob Manu named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Arizona linebacker Jacob Manu, left, celebrates as UCLA offensive lineman Duke Clemens watches after Arizona defeated UCLA 34-28 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

 Mark J. Terrill

Arizona linebacker Jacob Manu has been named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week.

Manu matched his career high with 10 tackles in the Wildcats’ 34-28 victory over No. 12 UCLA on Saturday night. He also had a pass breakup. Pro Football Focus credited Manu with four quarterback pressures, tied for second most on the team.

Manu is the second Wildcat to earn the Freshman of the Week award this season. Receiver Tetairoa McMillan, Manu’s teammate at Servite High School in Anaheim, California, has been honored two times.

Manu became a full-time starter on Oct. 15 vs. Washington. He has made five starts in all. He ranks seventh on the team with 43 tackles.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter: @michaeljlev 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Arizona shocks college football world with upset win over UCLA

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News