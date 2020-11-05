 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats left off preseason Pac-12 All-Conference teams
Pac-12 football

Two UA players received honorable mentions

Arizona Stanford Football

Arizona's Jalen Johnson, right, is congratulated by quarterback Grant Gunnell (17) and Donovan Laie (78) after scoring a touchdown against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

 Ben Margot

With less than two days until the start of the Pac-12 football season, the conference released the media preseason All-Pac-12 teams.

No Arizona Wildcats players were chosen for the first or second teams, but offensive lineman Donovan Laie and cornerback Lorenzo Burns were named as honorable mentions.   

Notable players on the first-team include USC quarterback Kedon Slovis, Oregon running back CJ Verdell and USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. ASU tandem QB Jayden Daniels and WR Frank Darby were named to the second-team.

Arizona's week 1 opponent, Utah, had two first-team picks and four second-team selections.

Recently, the Star has been highlighting key players for the Arizona Wildcats this season, picking both Laie and Burns as players that could be among the most valuable players to UA in 2020.

The Pac-12 website has the full list for rest of the players selected on the preseason All-Conference teams. 

 

