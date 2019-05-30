The 2019 Arizona Sports Hall of Fame class was announced Thursday morning and UA coaching legend Dick Tomey is a part of it.
Tomey will be inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame in November and the Arizona Wildcats' all-time winningest head coach in program history will join a 2019 class that includes Olympic champion swimmer Amy Van Dyken-Rouen, Arizona Diamondbacks president Derrick Hall, former boxing world champion Michael Carbajal, former Phoenix Suns star Tom Chambers and former NAU athletic trainer Michael Nesbitt.
Over 14 seasons, Tomey had a 95-64-4 record at Arizona and led the Wildcats to seven bowl game appearances, including a 29-0 win over the Miami Hurricanes in the 1993 Fiesta Bowl, which was a UA team highlighted by the "Desert Swarm" defense. Tomey also went 12-1 — a school record — in the 1998 season, which was capped off by beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the Holiday Bowl.
Tomey passed away earlier in May following his five-month battle with lung cancer. Tomey's funeral service will be held at McKale Center Friday morning at 9 a.m., which is open to the public. Pac-12 Networks will also televise the service.