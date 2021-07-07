Arizona Wildcats linebacker Derick Mourning puts name in NCAA transfer portal

Arizona’s linebacker room continues to be in a state of flux.

After an offseason filled mostly with acquisitions, the Wildcats could lose second-year freshman Derick Mourning, who announced Wednesday that he has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Mourning, a three-star recruit from Katy, Texas, showed great promise in the spring, when he ran with the first-team defense at the “Mike” linebacker spot. Mourning (6-3, 234) appeared in all five of Arizona’s games in 2020, including one start, recording 10 tackles and one pass breakup.

Mourning would have had a chance to start in 2021, although the UA staff has beefed up the LB group via the portal. Arizona has added four linebackers. The incoming freshman class also features several ’backers.

Mourning’s decision comes after the July 1 deadline to ensure eligibility for the ’21 season. If he wants to play elsewhere this year, he’ll have to get a waiver.

Pac-12 Media Day is scheduled for July 27 in Los Angeles. Arizona’s first training camp under Jedd Fisch will start in early August. The season opener is Sept. 4 vs. BYU in Las Vegas.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev

