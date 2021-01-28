 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats linebacker Jabar Triplett to have knee surgery, out several months
editor's pick

Arizona Wildcats linebacker Jabar Triplett to have knee surgery, out several months

Triplett had to sit out his freshman year in 2020 because of an Achilles' injury

Jabar Triplett, Arizona Wildcats
(Twitter / @showtime_9)

Arizona linebacker Jabar Triplett is having knee surgery Friday, putting him on the shelf for several months.

Triplett had to sit out his freshman year after suffering an Achilles’ injury in April 2020. His father, also named Jabar, said the knee surgery would sideline his son for “at least six months.”

Triplett announced the latest setback via Twitter.

“I can’t wait to get back on the field with my brothers,” he posted. “I will be back stronger than ever.”

Triplett, a three-star recruit in the class of 2020 from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, likely would have played last season had he been healthy.

Arizona has replenished its thin linebacking corps in the current recruiting cycle, signing four ’backers in December and adding Western Michigan transfer Treshaun Hayward. The UA also returns senior Anthony Pandy and Triplett’s classmate, Derick Mourning, among others.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'It's Personal' montage: Arizona coaches explain what it means

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News