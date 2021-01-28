Arizona Wildcats linebacker Jabar Triplett to have knee surgery, out several months

Arizona linebacker Jabar Triplett is having knee surgery Friday, putting him on the shelf for several months.

Triplett had to sit out his freshman year after suffering an Achilles’ injury in April 2020. His father, also named Jabar, said the knee surgery would sideline his son for “at least six months.”

“I can’t wait to get back on the field with my brothers,” he posted. “I will be back stronger than ever.”

Triplett, a three-star recruit in the class of 2020 from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, likely would have played last season had he been healthy.

Arizona has replenished its thin linebacking corps in the current recruiting cycle, signing four ’backers in December and adding Western Michigan transfer Treshaun Hayward. The UA also returns senior Anthony Pandy and Triplett’s classmate, Derick Mourning, among others.

