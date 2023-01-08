Arizona Wildcats linebacker Jerry Roberts enters transfer portal after two seasons

Another Arizona Wildcat is in the NCAA transfer portal after veteran middle linebacker Jerry Roberts announced on Twitter Sunday evening that he's leaving the UA after two seasons.

Roberts, who transferred to Arizona prior to the 2021 season after four seasons at Bowling Green, will look for his third school in seven seasons.

"Thank you for the past year and a half," Roberts tweeted. "Tucson has been so welcoming since I have been here and it will forever have a place in my heart."

Roberts started six games at middle linebacker in 2021 under former defensive coordinator Don Brown, before suffering a season-ending leg injury on the first play from scrimmage against Washington State in Pullman. Brown became UMass' head coach last offseason and was replaced by first-year defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen.

Under the tutelage of Nansen, Roberts started all 12 games for the Wildcats' 5-7 season in '22 and finished second on the team with 78 tackles; he also had a pass breakup, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble. Roberts recorded a team-best 11 tackles against Arizona State and helped the Wildcats reclaim the Territorial Cup for the first time in six seasons.

Roberts was granted a seventh year of eligibility and announced his return to Arizona in December, but shortly after the Wildcats added Oregon transfer and former five-star linebacker Justin Flowe last month. Flowe and budding playmaker Jacob Manu are now expected to start at linebacker.

UMass is a likely suitor for Roberts. Roberts' brother, linebacker Jyree Roberts, is signed to UMass' 2023 recruiting class. The Minutemen's defensive coordinator is former UA linebackers coach Keith Dudzinski.